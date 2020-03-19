Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Quarantine yourself if you can Pity the poor labourer, miner or cleaner who can hardly work from home as this unprecedented viral outbreak wreaks havoc BL PREMIUM

Most South Africans had never heard the phrase "flatten the curve" before last week. Nor "social distancing". A week ago, the horror-movie script of a global shutdown caused by Covid-19 was far-fetched. Now it’s reality.

But it’s a strange reality, isn’t it. The calls to work from home and "self-isolate" are all well and good for the middle classes with an office job that involves sitting in front of a computer. For the working class, it’s an entirely different story.