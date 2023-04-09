Eskom will still get its exemption — Treasury

The Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
The National Treasury has reiterated its intention to reinstate the controversial exemption it granted Eskom from disclosing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its annual financial statements for three years.
Acting Treasury director-general Ismail Momoniat told Business Times that the exemption remains in play and was shelved temporarily only to address concerns raised by the auditor-general (AG), and to undertake a public consultation process. ..
