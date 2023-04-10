National

Former prison warder in court this week over Thabo Bester escape

Two accused to appear in court over 'Facebook rapist' Bester’s escape from the top security prison in May 2022

10 April 2023 - 17:36 TimesLIVE
'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS
'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre. Picture: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS

A 39-year-old former prison warder and a 65-year-old Eastern Cape man are the latest to be arrested in the Thabo Bester escape saga, police said on Monday.

The two are scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.  

Police announced the two had been taken into custody by a multidisciplinary team investigating Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. 

The former G4S employee was arrested in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while the 65-year-old man was arrested on Friday at his home in Port Edward.  

“Both suspects have been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Convicted rapist and murderer Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested last week in Tanzania, 10km from the Kenyan border.  

Mathe said a delegation led by SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili had arrived in Arusha, Tanzania.

The team would engage with the Tanzanian authorities to finalise the legal processes needed to bring Bester and Magudumana back to SA. 

“National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has welcomed the latest arrests,” Mathe said, adding that more arrests “could not be ruled out” and police were appealing for patience to “allow the investigators the space to conduct the investigations with no undue pressure and expectation”. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Load-shedding repairs overwhelm electricians as ...
National
2.
Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km ...
National
3.
Ford plant hit as parts of Tshwane go dark after ...
National
4.
Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse due to poor ...
National
5.
Ramokgopa and Gordhan at odds over future of ...
National

Related Articles

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana nabbed 10km from Kenyan border

National

G4S says it will attend parliamentary meeting if given immunity

National

Temporary manager to head Mangaung prison after Thabo Bester escape furore

National

TOM EATON: Like Thabo Bester, Putin will walk free as a ghost voter should he ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.