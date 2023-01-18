Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: What’s behind the Spar CEO’s abrupt exit?

Graham O’Connor, the former CEO who shifted into the chair position after Brett Botten’s promotion, will also leave the group

18 January 2023 - 07:30
Spar CEO Brett Botten. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spar CEO Brett Botten. Picture: SUPPLIED

Retailer Spar, under fire over its governance, has decided that CEO Brett Botten will “retire” this month.

Botten is only 57, and was appointed in March 2021, which means he’ll have served less than two years in the role. This suggests there may be further skeletons to emerge over his time as MD of the South Rand distribution centre, the position he held before he became CEO.

A report compiled for Spar by law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi, which surfaced last month, raised questions about potentially “fictitious loans” being used to “inflate the profitability” of that South Rand unit.

On December 9, Spar said it had sought a legal opinion on this matter. Whether Botten’s exit has anything to do with this is still unclear. 

At the same time, Spar says Graham O’Connor, the former CEO who shifted into the chair position after Botten’s promotion, will also leave the group. O’Connor stepped down as chair in December, amid questions about the group’s governance.

This appears to be Spar’s belated effort to finally clean up its act. Whether this will prevent further skeletons emerging is anyone’s guess. 

ROB ROSE: Spar’s media threats backfire

Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Opinion
6 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Behind Spar’s U-turn on O’Connor

The retail chain needs to restore its balance — for everyone’s good
Opinion
1 month ago

Spar: Has the ‘friendly’ store lost its way?

It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners ...
Features
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede Mantashe — a windbag who ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind the Spar CEO’s abrupt ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Spar’s media threats backfire
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
SIMON BROWN: How to structure your ETF portfolio
Opinion
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Strange things afoot at African ...
Opinion / Market Watch

Related Articles

O’Connor’s ever-receding sell-by date

Money & Investing

Spar appoints Mike Bosman as its new chair

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar chair Graham O’Connor takes a lower profile on board

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fraud complaint against Spar executives the latest salvo in a long-running ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EXCLUSIVE: More evidence of dodgy accounting at Spar

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Behind Spar’s toxic governance fumble

Money & Investing

‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the spotlight

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.