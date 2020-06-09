PETER BRUCE: President Cyril Ramaphosa has a credibility problem
Another conference won’t do. Not more promises. Only action will do
There is a massive effort going on just beneath the surface of worsening Covid-19 statistics, finger pointing and excitable reporting. The ANC is thrashing away at an “economic reconstruction” strategy post-Covid. The alliance of communists and unions that supports the ANC has already finalised a paper of its own. The presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa is, despite all the jeering and insults it has to bear, quietly accumulating and centralising decision-making powers around itself.
And Ramaphosa is himself driving business and labour to come up with their own recovery strategies so he can launch and own a “transformed and inclusive economy”. He sees the coronavirus pandemic as the equivalent of a reset button for SA. After Covid-19, nothing will ever be the same again; SA will rise from the ashes, a model developmental state with an efficient and eager-to-serve public service, glittering new infrastructure and an expanded industrial base.
