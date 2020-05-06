I resist the temptation to comment on fiscal policy, Reserve Bank’s Lesetja Kganyago says
The Bank’s governor made the comments in a barely disguised rebuke of deputy finance minister David Masondo for his recent pronouncements
06 May 2020 - 16:09
In a barely disguised rebuke of deputy finance minister David Masondo for his comments in support of the SA Reserve Bank funding the government directly, governor Lesetja Kganyago said he had often had to resist his urge to talk about fiscal policy.
“We actually do not comment on fiscal policy,” Kganyago, a former director-general of the Treasury, said in a webcast on Wednesday hosted by Investec Wealth and Investment, declining to address the comments directly.
