QE is the best way to go to quell the Covid-19 economic crisis

SA faces its biggest economic crisis ever. The government’s announced R500bn package is a good start, but indications are that the stimulus is too small. A larger stimulus cannot be financed using conventional mechanisms. Instead, the government must use quantitative easing (QE), both to offset the collapse in demand and to finance government expenditure.

Interest rate cuts will help, but the response to this crisis has to be driven by fiscal policy because only fiscal policy can replace lost wages and revenue. An inadequate stimulus risks turning a recession into a depression.

How can a stimulus avoid this fate? The first goal of a package should be to reduce the negative, long-term impact of the Covid-19 crisis. A catastrophe this large will reduce the growth rate of the economy in future, possibly for decades. A response that does not mitigate this damage sufficiently will lead to a worse negative impact via the effect on balance sheets.

If household wealth decreases because of missed salaries or lost employment, there will be less to spend in the future. If businesses become insolvent they will not exist to produce goods and services in the economic upswing. This will cast a shadow, known as hysteresis, from the current downturn into lower growth in future.

This is not a normal fiscal stimulus because the root cause is an economic shock resulting from the government policy to deal with a health crisis. That imposes some responsibilities on the government. It means it should ensure households and companies do not suffer losses for the cost of complying with the coronavirus lockdown.