ANN CROTTY: Investec drops the ball on executive pay
Fani Titi’s R172m package shows why CEOs should not be remunerated like sports stars
20 July 2023 - 05:00
Investec’s latest remuneration report is one of the best produced by a JSE-listed company. Given that it’s listed in London, it may also be among the top London-listed companies.
The report’s narrative and statistics are presented in an encouragingly lucid fashion. You get the impression the remuneration committee (remco) wants shareholders to understand the thinking behind it. This might seem obvious, but many remuneration reports read as though the authors are trying to keep as many secrets as possible...
