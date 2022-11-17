×

News & Fox

Stunning rebuff on directors’ pay

Shareholders make history by blocking remuneration resolutions

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 05:00

Consumer products group AVI made South African corporate history last week when shareholders blocked an unprecedented seven special resolutions. That wasn’t all. Three further resolutions were withdrawn ahead of the meeting in a bid to avoid a negative voting outcome.

All of the unsuccessful resolutions related to proposed changes of the group’s remuneration policy, changes that would have protected remuneration for executive and non-executive directors. It is the latest evidence that remuneration policies designed with equity bull markets in mind don’t work particularly well in bear markets and that flat fees may be inappropriate for non-executive directors (NEDs)...

BL Premium

