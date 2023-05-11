It’s been a long time since Pick n Pay was regarded as the leading blue-chip retail group. Its latest results raise fresh doubts about a turnaround plan that never comes to fruition
US ambassador puts president on the spot about the mystery of Lady R at Simon’s Town naval base
The talks in the Saudi port of Jeddah represent the most serious effort yet to stop the conflict, which has displaced 700,000 people
In the matchmaking merry-go-round that is South African politics, larger parties are increasingly leaning on smaller ones to shore up their power. In leveraging their outsize influence the small guys ...
It’s time for another gavel-banging art auction at Strauss & Co. The showstopping ‘Modern & Contemporary Art Auction’ takes place on May 16 and is part of the company’s wider Joburg Auction Week, ...
Earlier this year the London Stock Exchange’s relatively new CEO, Julia Hoggett, said “City” players would have to be “young, scrappy and hungry” if they wanted to attract more companies to list on the exchange.
Like South Africa’s own stock exchange, London’s has been on the wane for some time. It’s not only failing to attract new listings, it could be about to lose a few big ones...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: LSE’s misguided money mission
To attract the best to the City takes more than just bucketloads of moola
Earlier this year the London Stock Exchange’s relatively new CEO, Julia Hoggett, said “City” players would have to be “young, scrappy and hungry” if they wanted to attract more companies to list on the exchange.
Like South Africa’s own stock exchange, London’s has been on the wane for some time. It’s not only failing to attract new listings, it could be about to lose a few big ones...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.