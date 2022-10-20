Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
At the Competition Tribunal hearing last February, lawyers for the Competition Commission spent hours trying to persuade the tribunal that it was indeed in the public interest for the Imperial Group to establish an employee share-ownership programme (Esop) for the benefit of the people who work for it.
It wasn’t an easy sell; Imperial’s legal team pushed back hard every minute of those hours. In the end, one of the conditions attached to approval of the acquisition of Imperial by Dubai-based DP World included the establishment of an Esop...
It’s a buyout bonanza for SA’s execs
The introduction of employee share-ownership programmes as a condition for corporate action is a step forward. But it’s really top management that benefits from the deal, often scoring eye-watering figures
