Features

It’s a buyout bonanza for SA’s execs

The introduction of employee share-ownership programmes as a condition for corporate action is a step forward. But it’s really top management that benefits from the deal, often scoring eye-watering figures

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

At the Competition Tribunal hearing last February, lawyers for the Competition Commission spent hours trying to persuade the tribunal that it was indeed in the public interest for the Imperial Group to  establish an employee share-ownership programme (Esop) for the benefit of the people who work for  it.

It wasn’t an easy sell; Imperial’s legal team pushed back hard every minute of those hours. In the end, one of the conditions attached to approval of the acquisition of Imperial by Dubai-based DP World included the establishment of an Esop...

