Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A hot-tempered court spat with the SA Reserve Bank reveals that Markus Jooste’s alleged girlfriend, Berdine Odendaal, may have received R60.5m that originated with Steinhoff
Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
Xi Jinping looks unassailable after his re-election at the recent Chinese Communist Party congress. SA’s economy could feel the pinch as he turns his focus towards security amid rising tensions with ...
Built 100 years ago, the hotel has been overhauled to tap into the revival of Cape Town’s Sea Point area among the young and trendy
The latest development in the murky world of executive remuneration is so outrageous as to be almost laughable. It seems some US executives have had a bit of a think, and decided that beefing up their eye-wateringly generous remuneration packages with buckets of share options is no longer the smart thing to do. It might even be a little discouraging, they feel.
Amazingly, they have been able to persuade their remuneration committees that things indeed need to be changed...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: The new executive pay con
How is it possible that if share prices are going up, it’s due to the outstanding performance of executives, but if share prices are going down, it’s due to broader economic conditions?
The latest development in the murky world of executive remuneration is so outrageous as to be almost laughable. It seems some US executives have had a bit of a think, and decided that beefing up their eye-wateringly generous remuneration packages with buckets of share options is no longer the smart thing to do. It might even be a little discouraging, they feel.
Amazingly, they have been able to persuade their remuneration committees that things indeed need to be changed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.