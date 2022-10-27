×

Opinion / Boardroom Tails

ANN CROTTY: The new executive pay con

How is it possible that if share prices are going up, it’s due to the outstanding performance of executives, but if share prices are going down, it’s due to broader economic conditions?

27 October 2022 - 05:00

The latest development in the murky world of executive remuneration is so outrageous as to be almost laughable. It seems some US executives have had a bit of a think, and decided that beefing up their eye-wateringly generous remuneration packages with buckets of share options is no longer the smart thing to do. It might even be a little discouraging, they feel.

Amazingly, they have been able to persuade their remuneration committees that things indeed need to be changed...

