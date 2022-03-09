Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: Sitting on the fence over Russia might turn out to be the best strategy for SA Eventually, SA may have to take sides – but it will be heavily influenced by what China does B L Premium

Noncommittal was probably the look SA was aiming for when it abstained from voting on the UN’s recent Ukraine resolution.

There was nothing legally binding about the resolution, it was just an opportunity for UN members to display their feelings. Unsurprisingly, it was overwhelmingly adopted with 141 countries voting in favour, 35 abstaining and five voting against it. Among SA’s fellow abstainers — apart from 23 other African nations — were Iran, Iraq, India, Pakistan and, most importantly, China...