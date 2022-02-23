ANN CROTTY: Let the arms dealers pay
As another war threatens, the cost of helping refugees remains an issue
23 February 2022 - 08:30
What a relief to read historian Adam Tooze’s nuanced take on Russia and the prospect of President Vladimir Putin invading most of Eastern Europe and stitching the former Soviet Union (USSR) together again.
Now that the Beijing Winter Olympics are over and he won’t have to worry about distracting from Xi Jinping’s global spectacle, it is possible Putin will start his bizarre empire rebuilding campaign as the Ukraine crisis escalates...
