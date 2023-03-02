A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
The audit giant was at the scene of a R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett. This week it settled the case for R260m, admitting no liability
Big Food got a tax break to cut grocery prices. Here’s what would have worked better
The FATF decision to greylist was both expected and entirely preventable. Years of government inaction will now count against South Africans, as the cost of capital rises, funding dries up, trade ...
Norman Catherine’s take on the gangster state features in a new exhibition, his first solo show in 10 years
Liesl Smerdon started Curl Chemistry in Cape Town in July 2016 specifically for people wanting to go back to their natural hair without using mountains of chemicals. Her products, she says, are vegan and contain only natural ingredients, such as coconut oil, castor oil and avocado oil.
Smerdon, like many South Africans who started their businesses from home, struggled to find a route to the market. So in 2019 she linked up with local online delivery service Takealot — and now she sells about half her products through the platform. ..
e-commerce
Bring on the competition, says Takealot about Amazon
The online retailer faces various headwinds, among them a Competition Commission report on the e-commerce sector and the imminent launch of global behemoth Amazon. CEO Mamongae Mahlare remains quietly confident, however
