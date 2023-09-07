Data centres: The nasty secret of Big Tech
As data centres take off in South Africa, women are conspicuously absent. It’s a trend that runs through the global IT sector. What’s to be done about the gender imbalance?
07 September 2023 - 05:00
South Africa is seeing a boom in the construction of multimillion-rand data centres as companies move their IT infrastructure into the cloud. But take a closer look at the sector and a nasty statistic rears its head.
“Women currently hold 19% of tech-related jobs relative to men,” Jan Mentz, academic dean of Belgium Campus iTversity, tells the FM. “This gap worsens in the data centre field, with less than 10% of the workforce in the data centre industry consisting of women.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.