×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: Amazon will flow in SA too, despite the presence of Takealot and Walmart

The battle for online among the global tech firm, Takealot and Walmart will be big in this country

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 05:00

Though the company hasn’t confirmed it, everything points to the world’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, launching retail operations in SA early next year. That would shake retail here to the core.

The rumours started in June, when US publication Insider, citing leaked documents, said Amazon plans to launch retail operations in two African markets in 2023: SA in February, followed by Nigeria in April. Amazon would also launch its popular Prime service in SA, offering expedited free shipping as well as access to Prime Video (a Netflix rival) and other services, it said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.