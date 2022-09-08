A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Amazon will flow in SA too, despite the presence of Takealot and Walmart
The battle for online among the global tech firm, Takealot and Walmart will be big in this country
Though the company hasn’t confirmed it, everything points to the world’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, launching retail operations in SA early next year. That would shake retail here to the core.
The rumours started in June, when US publication Insider, citing leaked documents, said Amazon plans to launch retail operations in two African markets in 2023: SA in February, followed by Nigeria in April. Amazon would also launch its popular Prime service in SA, offering expedited free shipping as well as access to Prime Video (a Netflix rival) and other services, it said...
