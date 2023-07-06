THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Argent has chosen to focus all its efforts offshore
SA is a difficult river even as it breeds innovation and resilience
06 July 2023 - 05:00
I can’t help but think that Argent Industrial’s unbelievable comments in the latest earnings release must have gone through some kind of sanity check, despite being as raw as a vegan juice on Bree Street. The term “a perfect Fun Show” (capitalised just like that) makes more sense if you imagine a different word starting with F.
The company talks about how local conditions are an “inspiration to place one’s operations and productions elsewhere in the world” — something that is far easier said than done. There aren’t many corporates on the JSE that have managed to do that with any degree of success. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now