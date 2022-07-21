×

Money & Investing

Argent’s silver lining for shareholders

Steel-based manufacturer’s overseas ventures boost profits

21 July 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Argent Industrial, which can broadly be described as a steel-based manufacturer, has over the past five years given a master class in the art of unlocking value without sacrificing profit growth.

Five years back, Argent stated its tangible NAV at R11.35 a share, compared with a share price that ranged between 356c and 520c.  That means the market placed a discount of between 64% and 68% on Argent — a business that had been perennially profitable and paid regular dividends...

