Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Think B2B — like Bidvest — to beat inflation

The JSE’s few true industrial shares are proving handy stock picks in our weak consumer, high inflation world

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

With the release of a trading update in the past week by Bidvest, I was reminded that my pick for the FM Hot Stocks in the industrials segment is still holding up very nicely. 

The JSE indices are now far too broad thanks to a much smaller investable universe than the bourse had in previous decades, so defining an “industrial” company is tricky. But in the context of a reasonably sensible basket that includes Invicta, Hudaco, Bell and Argent Industrial, my pick, Bidvest, has outperformed considerably this year. So far, so good. It could certainly have been worse, with poor KAP having been on the receiving end of a klap, down 40% when most of the companies in the sector are flat or green. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.