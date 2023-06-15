THE FINANCE GHOST: Think B2B — like Bidvest — to beat inflation

The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
Those with the means are packing for Perth — and for Portland, Portsmouth and Portugal
How does the health department deal with doctors and nurses discriminating against patients who have a higher chance of contracting HIV? Mia Malan found out more during this interview for Bhekisisa’s ...
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
With the release of a trading update in the past week by Bidvest, I was reminded that my pick for the FM Hot Stocks in the industrials segment is still holding up very nicely.
The JSE indices are now far too broad thanks to a much smaller investable universe than the bourse had in previous decades, so defining an “industrial” company is tricky. But in the context of a reasonably sensible basket that includes Invicta, Hudaco, Bell and Argent Industrial, my pick, Bidvest, has outperformed considerably this year. So far, so good. It could certainly have been worse, with poor KAP having been on the receiving end of a klap, down 40% when most of the companies in the sector are flat or green. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Think B2B — like Bidvest — to beat inflation
The JSE’s few true industrial shares are proving handy stock picks in our weak consumer, high inflation world
With the release of a trading update in the past week by Bidvest, I was reminded that my pick for the FM Hot Stocks in the industrials segment is still holding up very nicely.
The JSE indices are now far too broad thanks to a much smaller investable universe than the bourse had in previous decades, so defining an “industrial” company is tricky. But in the context of a reasonably sensible basket that includes Invicta, Hudaco, Bell and Argent Industrial, my pick, Bidvest, has outperformed considerably this year. So far, so good. It could certainly have been worse, with poor KAP having been on the receiving end of a klap, down 40% when most of the companies in the sector are flat or green. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.