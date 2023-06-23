Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation
Here’s some free advice. If you’re thinking of buying a brand-new Ford Ranger, wait a few days … at least until some other mug has bought the one I helped build this week.
I was among a handful of people invited to Ford South Africa’s Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane to get a taste of life on the production line. Late last year, the plant began manufacturing the latest generation of the Ranger bakkie, following a R16bn investment from the US. Off the same assembly lines, it also builds the Amarok bakkie for Volkswagen. ..
DAVID FURLONGER: Life on the assembly line
Here’s some free advice. If you’re thinking of buying a brand-new Ford Ranger, wait a few days … at least until some other mug has bought the one I helped build this week.
I was among a handful of people invited to Ford South Africa’s Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane to get a taste of life on the production line. Late last year, the plant began manufacturing the latest generation of the Ranger bakkie, following a R16bn investment from the US. Off the same assembly lines, it also builds the Amarok bakkie for Volkswagen. ..
