SA forces outgunned in the DRC
M23 rebels in eastern DRC exact a heavy toll on South African forces, thanks in large part to the SANDF’s inadequate, outdated equipment and inexperienced soldiers
13 June 2024 - 05:00
A warning by M23 rebels that they were waiting for South African troops to deploy in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has, as feared, turned deadly.
The death toll among the Southern African Development Community peacekeeping force, which includes personnel forces from Malawi and Tanzania, in North Kivu, home to 8.1-million people, has risen to 10 and is all but certain to climb further. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.