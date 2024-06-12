EDITORIAL: Chickens coming home to boost the JSE?
Rainbow cockcrow could herald a new dawn for the bourse
12 June 2024 - 06:00
Rainbow Chicken — now a pluckier contender after a strenuous restructuring by new management — will hopefully bring some light to the JSE in these dark winter days.
Rainbow lists on July 1 after being separated and unbundled from listed parent company RCL Foods. With delistings still a regular occurrence on the JSE, any new listing should be celebrated, amid hope that there might be more to come this year...
