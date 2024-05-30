The take on top technology shares
The thing is, it isn’t just possible for the Microsofts and Amazons of this world to keep growing — it’s likely that they will
30 May 2024 - 08:00
From the heady highs of late 2021 to the depths of mid-2022, the Nasdaq-100 shed more than 35% of its value. That’s a crash by any standard, yet the 2021 highs had been largely regained by mid-2023!
The tech-heavy US market continues to confound value investors and thrill growth investors, while sending all but the best (and luckiest) short sellers to an early grave. Those who timed it perfectly and bought the October 2022 bottom are up roughly 70% — and that’s in dollar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.