MARC HASENFUSS: Who’s galloping to GPI’s door?
Sun International — and Tsogo Sun — may soon have good reason to make a move towards Greg Bortz’s Grand Parade Investments
The local gambling sector has a few interesting permutations that can play out, as suggested in this week’s cover story (see page 20). Clearly gaming giants Sun International and Tsogo Sun will need to play smart hands to preclude losing out on the lucrative online gaming spend.
Intriguing as these events might turn out to be, I will confess to being more inclined to committing side bets to US and Australian gambling companies than any local contenders. I’m talking Tabcorp, The Lottery Corp, Super Group, DraftKings, PointsBet, Aristocrat Leisure and the like. Other than my penchant for being an off/on investor in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) — which controls Tsogo Sun — my (very, very small) long bet is on RECM and Calibre (RAC)...
