DAVID FURLONGER: Exports save the day

The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
Pessimistic motor industry CEOs see deliverance in foreign orders
A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
Motor company CEOs are understandably nervous about the immediate future for their industry. Only a tiny minority believe jobs and investments will improve in the coming months and there is pessimism about general business conditions.
The good news is that they believe vehicle production will grow, driven mainly by increased export demand. In the first quarter of this year, manufacturing capacity utilisation for all vehicle categories — cars and various sizes of commercial vehicles — was higher than in 2022. More importantly, it also outperformed 2019, before Covid. ..
