TFG tries to sew up the margin
Despite tough times, the clothing retailer has managed to grow group turnover and quadruple in size over the past few years
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström sees two distinct groups of shoppers in South Africa: the vast majority are “pretty aspirational” when it comes to clothing brands, while the second grouping is firmly focused on a certain product at a certain price point.
This customer distinction helped buoy the acquisitive retailer in the past year, when the market might have expected a shabbier showing from TFG. Thunström says “almost all of our brands have high brand equity”. TFG — owner of brands such as Foschini, G-Star, Jet, Sportscene and Coricraft — saw its core TFG Africa division report an 8.9% rise in revenue to a record R60bn to the end of March. Importantly, it also registered market share gains “across all major merchandise categories”...
