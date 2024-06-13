Struggling Denel gets a shot in the arm
Nato’s ammo needs are a boost for SA company’s German joint venture
13 June 2024 - 05:00
Though state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has been struggling for years, its ammunition manufacturing joint venture with German-owned arms maker Rheinmetall is shooting the lights out.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition, which is based in Somerset West, east of Cape Town, saw net income for the year to end-December 2022 surge to €22.4m from €2.7m the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.