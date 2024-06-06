A bull run to URC triumph?
The Bulls have trampled all before them locally this season and carry South African hopes in the tournament
06 June 2024 - 05:00
The Bulls represent South Africa’s best chance of another United Rugby Championship (URC) title, as the playoffs for the intercontinental tournament loom.
In the wake of a largely disappointing 2022-2023 season that culminated in a quarterfinal defeat by the Stormers, the Bulls made 12 player changes, including the addition of Springboks Willie le Roux and Wilco Louw. Former Bok lock Andries Bekker and former Bok assistant coach Gary Gold were recruited to bolster coach Jake White’s management team...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.