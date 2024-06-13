EDITORIAL: MK Party’s futile foot-stamping
Zuma’s attempt to use Stalingrad-style tactics to stymie the parliamentary process appears to be all noise and no substance
13 June 2024 - 05:00
You can’t miss the irony of Jacob Zuma’s MK Party — an organisation determined to scrap the constitution — running to the Constitutional Court in an attempt to interdict the first sitting of parliament on Friday.
The party is still clinging fast to its claim that the May 29 election was rigged, despite producing not a jot of supporting evidence. In the meantime, it’s boycotting the first sitting of the National Assembly — the party believes that without its 58 MPs, the house can’t be quorate, and therefore can’t elect a president and speaker...
