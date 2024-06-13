A slice of heaven in Hemel-en-Aarde valley
The pinot noir capital of South Africa lives up to its name in Hemel-en-Aarde
Tucked between the seaside town of Hermanus, the Cape winelands and Elgin, the Hemel-en-Aarde valley is not as well-known as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. It has a more subdued sensibility, and feels more unexplored. But with striking visual appeal, rolling vineyards and fertile grounds, it’s said to be South Africa’s answer to Burgundy, France.
To get around, we catch a ride with Wine Hoppers, the hop-on, hop-off safari-style local wine tour. It’s fun and easy, and a guide takes us to a handful of farms on a whistle-stop tour of the area. Along the way, we discover that the signature wines of the valley are pinot noir and chardonnay, the more than 20 wine producers in the valley are almost all family-owned operations, and most produce small-batch, high-end wines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.