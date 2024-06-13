GNU scenarios unpacked
All eyes are on the ANC as it seeks to form a government of national unity. But that’s no easy task in a fractured polity
13 June 2024 - 05:00
With a dominant 40% of the vote after the May 29 poll and no shortage of suitors, the ANC has been locked in negotiations with several political parties. But it’s under the whip in making good on its promise for a government of national unity (GNU) after chief justice Raymond Zondo’s announcement that the first sitting of parliament will be on Friday. That means the ANC must in short order find the formula for a government that is inclusive without being unwieldy...
