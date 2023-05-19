Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Deliver us from dealers

Car waiting lists? Don’t tell South Africans

19 May 2023 - 06:00

Heck, we’re an impatient lot. In many countries, car buyers are prepared to wait months for delivery of their new vehicle. Not South Africans. We want it now! 

In days of yore, it was common for customers to complete the entire sale in a couple of hours — turn up at a dealership, select a vehicle, then drive it away after signing the purchase papers. ..

