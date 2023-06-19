Opinion

DAVID FURLONGER: Hino, Fuso merger won’t stop truck brands competing

The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice, they say

19 June 2023 - 07:00

Are you a Hino truck operator? Or do you swear by Fuso? Fear not, says Toyota South Africa sales and marketing senior vice-president Leon Theron. The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice. The two may benefit from shared costs and joint research & development, but they will continue to be marketed separately and in competition with each other. 

Hino Motors is owned by Toyota and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus by Daimler Truck. The two parents and their subsidiaries recently signed a memorandum of understanding to merge Hino and Fuso into one company. They hope to sign a formal agreement by March 2024 and complete the integration by the end of the same year. ..

