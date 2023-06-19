The residential developer has emerged as a more reliable dividend payer than many of the JSE’s beleaguered Reits
The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice, they say
Ayo is running out of ammo and dividends
The retail group is bringing prices down by focusing on local manufacturing, having invested R1bn on rebuilding capacity in the sector
Constantia is often neglected in favour of its more famous Cape counterparts. But the wine farms that wowed Dickens and Napoleon deserve better
Are you a Hino truck operator? Or do you swear by Fuso? Fear not, says Toyota South Africa sales and marketing senior vice-president Leon Theron. The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice. The two may benefit from shared costs and joint research & development, but they will continue to be marketed separately and in competition with each other.
Hino Motors is owned by Toyota and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus by Daimler Truck. The two parents and their subsidiaries recently signed a memorandum of understanding to merge Hino and Fuso into one company. They hope to sign a formal agreement by March 2024 and complete the integration by the end of the same year. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: Hino, Fuso merger won’t stop truck brands competing
The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice, they say
Are you a Hino truck operator? Or do you swear by Fuso? Fear not, says Toyota South Africa sales and marketing senior vice-president Leon Theron. The planned merger between the Japanese brands won’t rob you of choice. The two may benefit from shared costs and joint research & development, but they will continue to be marketed separately and in competition with each other.
Hino Motors is owned by Toyota and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus by Daimler Truck. The two parents and their subsidiaries recently signed a memorandum of understanding to merge Hino and Fuso into one company. They hope to sign a formal agreement by March 2024 and complete the integration by the end of the same year. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.