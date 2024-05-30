How to navigate volatility in an election supercycle
The immediate concern for asset managers is what the post-election coalition landscape will look like
30 May 2024 - 08:00
Geopolitics will play a key role in investment decisions among asset managers as the global election supercycle continues to play out.
More than 64 countries hold national elections in 2024, with uncertainty over the potential outcomes emerging as a dominant force influencing investment decisions, particularly in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.