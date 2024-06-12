JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
As the villain of state capture tries to get his hands back on the levers of power, the new government needs to urgently strengthen the institutions that protect South Africa from him
Jabulani Khumalo, the man who registered the MK Party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September 2023, says he was fired from the organisation by Jacob Zuma with just one word: “Ngiyakuxosha! [I am firing you!]”
Khumalo’s sin was that his comrades had noticed he was driving a new car. There was speculation about where the money came from. Without due process, he was accused of taking bribes from the ANC, with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and even the fired health minister, Zweli Mkhize, mentioned as his benefactors. The allegation was that in return he was feeding the ANC information on Zuma and the MK Party...
