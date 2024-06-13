For Capital Appreciation to appreciate, it needs a catalyst
It’s a leading player in fintech, but South Africa’s macroeconomic factors are reining it in
13 June 2024 - 05:00
Capital Appreciation (JSE code: CTA) started life as a special purpose acquisition company (Spac) run by Bradley Sacks, son of the Netcare hospital group founder Michael “Motty” Sacks.
It had no assets when it listed in 2015, but built up a portfolio in the fintech sector over time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.