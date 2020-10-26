Anticipating a ‘second wave’ — and when and how SA should try to prevent or mitigate it

In recent days, health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned about a marked increase in new Covid-19 infections as a result of declining adherence to measures such as mask-wearing, physical distancing and handwashing.

The US and many West European countries are experiencing a dramatic resurgence, often called a ‘second wave’, of the coronavirus.

Does this mean a second wave is inevitable in SA?

In SA, the possibility of such a resurgence has seemingly justified the extension of the powers of the National Covid-19 Command Council (NCCC), under the legal framework of the National Disaster Management Act.

While this appears consistent with the country’s strategy, it is unwise to simply extrapolate outcomes from the current resurgences in Europe and apply them to SA, more so given the extra-parliamentary posture of the NCCC and concern over the lack of transparency in its decision-making process.

This abundance of caution is critical to avoid reflexive interventions for the ongoing management of the pandemic, especially in anticipation of a resurgence (or “second wave”) such as that being experienced in Europe and elsewhere.

It is imperative that knowledge of transmission and exposure patterns relating to SARS-CoV-2 in SA’s own setting must inform a calibrated and transparent response, not least because the most important component of the response is willing and voluntary compliance with mitigation measures by the public.

What is the rationale for European countries to impose lockdown strategies to manage the resurgence?

The United Kingdom, France, Netherlands and Spain have introduced a new round of curfews and are considering lockdowns as a means to contain transmission.

Such interventions might well be effective in these and other countries, especially if they are able to support a lockdown from a societal and economic perspective.

These measures are also underpinned by the low levels of immunity in the general population in the affected regions. The majority of EU member states still have low levels of seropositivity (see Germany here and Spain here) to antibodies directed to SARS-CoV2, ranging between 0.9%-8.5%.

Regions in some countries are outliers such as Austria, with more than 40% seroprevalence of Covid-19 antibodies detected in its populace due to heavy infection in the first wave.

These data suggest that in certain European countries, such stringent measures may retard transmission and therefore the overall number of cases and deaths.

Should the same rationale apply in SA?

We believe the context is different in SA.

Countries implement public health measures to get transmission under control. To get transmission under control, countries have two choices.

First, they can try to reduce transmission to reduce a peak health demand. This is called mitigation.

Mitigation can be achieved by isolating cases and quarantining close contacts (requiring a robust test and trace capability), adherence to social or physical distancing, wearing masks, hand hygiene and protecting that part of the population with the highest risk of serious illness if they are infected.

Collectively, these measures are termed non-pharmaceutical interventions, or NPIs.

Second, a country might attempt to suppress the epidemic and attempt to stop transmission. This is called suppression or lockdown and aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels by physically distancing the entire population indefinitely.

Seven months into the pandemic, it is evident that while SA’s hard lockdown at an early stage of the epidemic initially slowed transmission, and that some health care facilities in certain areas of the country were able to prepare for the expected increase in admissions, this was uneven and did not manage to stop transmission.

There is even less chance now of being able achieve sustained suppression of virus circulation in SA through a lockdown, than was the case when circulation initially started.

SA, despite having one of the earliest and harshest lockdowns for a protracted period of time did not achieve suppression, nor was it likely to.

The reasons for this are self-evident:

The lack of an integrated approach to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, from initiating community screening and tracking Covid-19 disease outcomes;

The inability to scale-up community testing in time, with concomitant long turnaround times and inadequate contact tracing that would enable the timely isolation of cases and close contacts. Contact tracing was not achieved at the scale required to suppress the epidemic, despite SA having one of the largest testing programmes in Africa.

Compliance with lockdown rules and NPIs suffered a trust deficit arising mainly from poor communication, heavy-handed enforcement and random bouts of misinformation from dubiously qualified private lobbies.

The international experience is illuminating. Except for a few island nations, most countries failed to achieve sufficient viral control, whatever mitigation or suppression measures were applied.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) actually concurred with the view of some local scientists who had cautioned against a hard lockdown as a primary strategy before its imposition.

It was clear that a lockdown alone will not eliminate or permanently control the spread of the virus unless it was coupled with an efficient system of testing suspected cases of Covid-19 and ensuring their isolation, as well as exercising a high level of contact tracing and their proper quarantine.

The reality is that the massive societal, economic and health resources needed to emulate countries like South Korea and China, which were initially able to achieve impressive levels of suppression, were not available to countries like SA.

Moreover, while the rate of virus infection can be controlled through measures such as NPIs, adherence to even these measures are challenging in most low income settings where overcrowding is a grim reality, and even access to water is compromised.

Consequently, the highly restrictive and even coercive lockdown measures deepened social discontent the longer the measures were in place; the enforcement of which deepened mistrust of the authorities and may have contributed to poor compliance with mitigation measures in all groups and classes of society.

Alongside an inadequate testing and tracking infrastructure, this resulted in only a temporary reduction in community transmission of the virus over the first three to four weeks of the lockdown.

However, a failure of being able to test for Covid-19 at scale in the public and private sectors, plus the incoherent prioritisation in the testing regime and the delay in turnaround times of tests, as well as the incapacity related to the tracing of contacts and their quarantine, have led to the predictable consequence that community transmission persists and may yet seed another increase in cases.

Reproductive rate of the SA epidemic under various stages of lockdown