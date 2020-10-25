Covid cleanup demand gives Reckitt a sales boost
25 October 2020 - 00:03
Reckitt Benckiser reported a much bigger than expected rise in third-quarter sales and raised its full-year outlook as the coronavirus pandemic lifts demand for cleaning products such as Dettol and Lysol.
“While there is still more work to do, I’m pleased to say that RB today is in much better shape than it was a year ago,” said CEO Laxman Narasimhan.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now