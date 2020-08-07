BRUCE WHITFIELD: Why SAB and Heineken are hopping mad

Now, however, Heineken has pulled the plug on a new R6bn brewery at Inyaninga near the Dube TradePort. It would have been the multinational’s first big expansion since it built its first facility at Sedibeng a decade ago.

It’s not alone in withholding investment.

AB InBev has also cancelled R5bn in SA capital expenditure over the next two years.

The decisions will have long-term ramifications for not only their expansion, but will serve as a warning to other potential investors about the impact of government decision-making on their ability to get a return on risk capital.

The decision by the rival brewers, who between them make nine out of every 10 beers consumed in SA, comes as a direct result of the renewal of the alcohol ban, which has been in force for most of the lockdown, which began in March.

In addition, Heineken, the company which makes its flagship brand as well as Amstel beer and Strongbow cider, has also cut executive salaries at least until December amid continued uncertainty as to how long the ban on the sale of alcohol will last.

Without the prospect of being able to deliver product to customers anytime soon, both multinationals will suffer. This is despite the fact that both of them have the capacity to not only create jobs, but also pay billions in excise duties to a cash-strapped fiscus.

This week, the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch said the lockdown had cost the state R82bn in lost revenues to the middle of July.

“Excise duty collection, which includes levies on alcohol, tobacco products and fuel, fell by 42% year-on-year in the three months up to June,” it said.