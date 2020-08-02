National GLENDA GRAY Scientists say it’s time to rethink the booze ban Glenda Gray says the current ban has achieved its objective and government should start planning to lift it, as well as look at the ban's impact on livelihoods BL PREMIUM

SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Dr Glenda Gray has called on the government to review a ban on alcohol sales, which the R140bn industry has said will cause massive job losses and entrench the illegal trade.

In an interview with Business Day TV on Friday, Gray and Prof Charles Parry, the director of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit at SAMRC, said the ban had achieved its objective and the government should start planning to lift it and look at the impact on livelihoods.