RAZINA MUNSHI: What the world needs now is kindness, compassion and active solidarity

Some firms have also stepped in to help people (with a stable internet connection). Free audiobooks, online museum tours and virtual libraries have made it possible for people to keep busy in isolation. Free online yoga and cardio classes are helping us to keep fit.

The decision to open grocery stores early for elderly and vulnerable shoppers is a small but important contribution.

And citizens all over the world have responded with acts of solidarity. Public applause and support for health workers has been a big part of this. People (and entire hotels) have offered medical staff the option to stay closer to the clinics where they work, for free.

The UK government’s appeal for aid for the vulnerable in communities yielded 250,000 volunteers in a single day.

When residents of an apartment complex couldn’t leave their homes due to the quarantine in Seville, Spain, a fitness instructor went up to a rooftop and held a workout class for them.

In Barcelona, people have raised money for a food bank to support street vendors who have lost their income.

In Italy, a 3D printing company was able to convert a snorkelling mask into ventilator valves. And it has shared its designs. All over the world, ordinary people have been making masks. This is an important and creative intervention as the global shortage of medical masks makes daily news.

Meanwhile in SA, community structures have sprung into action to provide food, water, and other necessities to working-class communities and neighbourhoods. One example is the community action networks in Cape Town.

And the call to pay domestic workers their full salaries is a form of assistance that will have positive ripple effects on people’s lives.

Of course, some would say heeding the call to stay home is itself a way to give – perhaps the starting point of our solidarity.

It was Frantz Fanon who said: “Each generation, out of relative obscurity, must discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it.” Now more than ever, kindness, compassion and active solidarity should define how we choose to respond.

