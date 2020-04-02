TOBY SHAPSHAK: 1984, or Florence Nightingale?
Most would agree that using phone data to fight a pandemic is a good thing — but it could become a post-Covid-19 habit
02 April 2020 - 05:00
The government is tracking your cellphone. And instead of being horrified at the spectre of a surveillance state, many people are happy about it because the invasion of privacy is arguably necessary and potentially lifesaving.
The data is used to track the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as part of efforts to "flatten the curve".
