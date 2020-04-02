News & Fox / Digital Cybercrime: The other dangerous C Cybercrime has already increased in parts of the world in lockdown to contain Covid-19, and SA won’t be any different BL PREMIUM

Expect cybercrime to rise, industry experts say. With SA — and many other countries — in lockdown, more of us are working from home than ever before. And that is not without its risks.Millions of workers around the world are accessing enterprise systems outside the safety of the office. Opportunistic criminals may be lurking in the dark corners of the internet looking to steal passwords and access codes, and tap into sensitive business information. And all of this is made easier when workers access systems from less secure locations.This is likely to eat up valuable resources at a time when companies — and entire economies — are already staring down the barrel.Attackers are finding increasingly innovative ways to breach cybersecurity systems and steal data, says Lukas van der Merwe, specialist sales executive for security at technology firm T-Systems SA.Last week the European Commission warned that cybercrime in the EU had already increased directly as a result of the Covid-19 pande...