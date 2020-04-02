Money & Investing Unit trust performance Top SA fund managers take a Covid-19 beating The latest unit trust performance stats appear to vindicate SA’s notoriously risk-averse retail investors BL PREMIUM

Investors withdrew R13.5bn from equity unit trusts in 2019, against the advice of many experts who believe in maintaining a high equity exposure through thick and thin.

And yet, given 2020’s market rout — the JSE all share index has lost about 24% year to date — maybe they were, in fact, right.