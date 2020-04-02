FRED KHUMALO: Reality bites hard

Remember how former president Thabo Mbeki was pilloried for pointing out a pretty obvious thing — that SA is a country of two nations: one rich and white, the other poor and black?

Never before has this theory been so palpably illustrated now that SA is in the grips of coronavirus-inspired fear and uncertainty. Some middle-class people in the suburbs can’t understand why people in the townships and shacklands won’t stay indoors and obey the regulations.

What we lose sight of is that most people survive hand-to-mouth. Living in overcrowded conditions, they don’t have enough money to buy in bulk.

Even if they had money, there would be no space, let alone fridges, to store their food. So they have to venture out almost every day to get food, with whatever money they have been able to scrape together on any given day.

To these people, social distancing and self-isolation is a bad joke. In Yeoville, it is not uncommon to find a room meant for one person being subdivided by curtains so it can accommodate three couples.

In other, even more desperate instances, people take sleeping shifts: while one person is at work during the day, the other uses the room to sleep.

When the first person returns from work, the one who’d been sleeping gets out of bed, dresses and goes to work. And the bed is immediately taken over by the one who had just returned. These people are not related, they are not a couple. They just use the same bed at different times.