Covid-19 pandemic: A sucker punch to pensions

It didn’t come as much of a surprise that the real April fool was Tuesday’s stonking market rally — an opportunity for asset managers everywhere to goose up their performances after a truly dreadful three months. Not that it helped much: the JSE is down almost 25% over those three months.

At this point, it might be equally foolish to put much credence in the comparatively low number of coronavirus cases in SA in recent days, which are reported, in terrifying minutiae, on every news channel, at almost every minute. It feels like there’s an onslaught waiting to happen.

As you’ll read below, Katharine Child, who has covered this outbreak since the beginning, looks deeper into those numbers.

It ties into yesterday’s unsettling report from US intelligence sources that China (surprise!) concealed the true extent of coronavirus cases and deaths. This is a rather critical revelation because China’s reports on the virus influenced assumptions everywhere else about the nature of the virus, according to Deborah Birx, the US state department immunologist advising the White House. You can read about that here.

As much as the Covid-19 disaster is a human tragedy, it’s an economic one too, which is indivisible from the stock market. Some would argue that the obsession with the market is a tasteless and shouty sideshow on the fringes of a global human tragedy. But the fact is, the market’s decline this year, in the wake of the pandemic, is also a sucker punch to every person’s pension — and not just to the discretionary portfolios of indifferent market dabblers.