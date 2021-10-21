Renergen set to create world’s first spot helium market
A canny deal could help Renergen create the world’s first spot helium market, and fund its Virginia natural gas project
21 October 2021 - 05:00
Bored with gold? Blasé about bitcoin? How about a helium token?
It’s a prospect that may soon be a reality...
