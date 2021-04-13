Companies / Energy Renergen names helium-supply customer to comply with ASX rules Australian Securities Exchange requires more details than the resource explorer’s announcement contained BL PREMIUM

Dual-listed resource explorer Renergen has named the customer in its first direct helium-supply deal after the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) found its announcement on Monday did not provide sufficient information for investors.

The contract is with Austria-based airbag manufacturer iSi Automotive, Renergen said on Tuesday, and spans a decade. iSi Automotive, founded in 1995 with a focus on the requirements of the automotive industry, says it is competent in the use of cooler gases in airbag systems, according to its website. ..