Renergen clinches first helium sales deal with global automotive supplier
It’s been an excellent start to 2021, says CEO Stefano Marani
12 April 2021 - 08:30
Natural gas and helium group Renergen has announced its first helium sales agreement with a global automotive supplier.
Helium is critically important for the medical industry and is used for cooling in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. It is also needed for the manufacture of fibreoptic cables, the cooling of nuclear power plants, the propulsion of rockets into space, and is a key input for the defence industry...
